Kimberley House Riding for the Disabled ends the year on a high note

All the young people who attend the Kimberley House Riding for the Disabled (RDA) weekly sessions have recently had the opportunity to experience a different form of riding. The Mount RDA group kindly let them ride on Jet, their electric horse or equestrian simulator as it is formally known. The Mount Group RDA are based at Almond Equestrian, Baggrave Hall Estate, Hungarton, Leicester.

Coached by Di and Louise from the Mount all of the group were able to feel what it is like to canter on a horse. Some were quite nervous at first but with reassurance and confidence building to begin with all achieved it. They were also able to choose where they took Jet for a hack, some enjoying riding on the beach and in the sea, complete with splashing sounds, and others steering through a wood and under arches.

As a result 3 of the Fusion members were able to canter at their next riding session and the Ashfield riders were more confidant. One young person was able to use both reins rather than the ladder reins he had previously used.

Up to 15 young people attend weekly, learning to ride and some basic horse care. They are aged between 12 and 18 years and attend either Ash Field Academy in Leicester, a school for pupils who have a range of disabilities which can be combined with one or more needs of a sensory, communication, learning, medical or behavioural nature or Fusion Academy in Barwell for young people with autism and/or communication and interaction needs who do not have a learning disability.

Jaden on Jet showing good balance

The Kimberley House Group are based at Witham Villa Equestrian Centre in Broughton Astley and the RDA Committee are very grateful to Verity Saul and her staff there for allowing the use of their indoor school and hiring the horses and ponies. The group could not function without the 25 volunteers who help with a wide range of tasks.

If you are interested in volunteering the group meets on Thursdays between midday and 3pm in the school term. Many volunteers only commit to one of our sessions during those hours Experience of horses is not necessary as training is given. For more information please contact Sarah Smith [email protected]

During the year all the young people have taken part in both RDA and Special Olympics competitions. These are confidence boosting and provide a target to work towards in their riding.

Sarah Smith Chair of Kimberley House RDA said " It has been a wonderful year and the decision to expand our service has been a challenge but well worth the effort. Seeing the smiles of pleasure when the young people are able to do something they thought they never could achieve makes it all worthwhile."