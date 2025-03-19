Jacksons Nurseries supplies free fruit trees for Harborough residents to Mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

Harborough District Council have partnered with Midlands garden centre Jacksons Nurseries to offer 3,600 free fruit trees to residents across the Harborough district to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE day.

Residents can collect one tree per person from Welland Park on 2-3rd April with no appointment necessary. The fruit trees will be available ‘bare root’ and should be planted on the same day as they are collected.

The giveaway is being done to promote environmental sustainability and improve community engagement across the Harborough District. By providing fruit for the future the council aims to encourage greener neighbourhoods, support local food production and contribute to the fight against climate change. The initiative also serves as a tribute ahead of the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 8, honouring the sacrifices made during World War II and celebrating peace and community spirit.

The mix of apple, cherry and plum trees are being provided by Jacksons Nurseries, a family-owned, plant-based garden centre in North Staffordshire. Jacksons Nurseries is a traditional growing nursery, producing 300,000 plants per year from a 10-acre nursery site, which are sold on the garden centre and delivered nationwide from their web shop.

The nursery recently entered its third generation of family ownership and is increasingly getting involved with local community projects, especially those with a sustainability and environmental focus.

Owner of Jacksons Nurseries, Luke Jackson said: “We are delighted to be part of this important initiative in Harborough. Trees are proven to improve air quality, reduce urban heat and support local wildlife. My grandad was a rear gunner on a Sunderland plane during WW2. The trees will act as a fitting tribute to the sacrifices made by my grandad and millions of others like him during the war. The trees will be in flower by 8th May in a sign of hope and new beginnings."

Local resident Geoff Feavyour who hopes to take advantage of the giveaway commented: “There’s nothing more rewarding than growing your own fruit and picking it fresh off the tree. It tastes much better than mass produced fruit and avoids the need for plastic packaging. Fruit trees are a great way to teach children about the pollination process in a fun, hands-on way, helping them appreciate the importance of insects such as bees and butterflies in the ecology of our local environments.”

The Harborough fruit tree initiative is the latest of several community projects supported by Jacksons Nurseries over recent months. Their planting team installed 16 root-balled Christmas trees for Pontypool council in October and regularly help with trees and displays at their local church, St Chads.

The Harborough project is funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which provides £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025. The Fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK by investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

The full address of the location where the trees will be available to collect is Welland Park, Welland Park Road, Market Harborough, LE16 9DN.