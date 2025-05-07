Housebuilder Bellway sponsors new jackets for Rothwell’s Aztec Amazons girls’ football team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young footballers on the FC Aztec Amazons team in Rothwell are getting new training jackets for next season thanks to sponsorship from a local housebuilder.

Bellway, which is building new homes at its Weavers Fields development in nearby Desborough, has donated £425 to Rothwell FC Aztec.

The money will be used to buy new jackets for the players of the girls’ Under 9s team, known as the Amazons, which will be an Under 10s team when the 2025-26 season begins.

FC Aztec is a 2 Star England Accredited, FA Charter Standard Development Club providing grassroots football to girls and boys in teams ranging from Under 6 to Under 18.

Gyorgy Dohnal, Sales Advisor at Bellway Northern Home Counties; Lewis Wright, parent of an under 10’s player at Rothwell FC Aztec; Amy Hughes, Sales Manager at Bellway Northern Home Counties; and Thomas Pike, under 9’s Head Coach at Rothwell FC Aztec.

FC Aztec Amazons U11’s coach James McGill said: “FC Aztec U9 Amazons were absolutely delighted with the exciting news and kind offer from Bellway to sponsor the side’s training jackets for the forthcoming season.

“The U9s have enjoyed their first season playing together this year and will enter next season very much looking the part. The jackets will certainly help with the Great British elements. From the clubs committee, coaches, parents and the girls themselves, we’d like to thank Bellway for their support. The players look forward to wearing the jackets with pride wherever they go."

Mark Talbot, FC Aztec Girls Secretary, said “FC Aztec would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Bellway Homes for their generous sponsorship. Contributions like this are vital to the continued operation of our club, allowing us to provide a safe, supportive, and fun environment where local children can learn, grow, and enjoy the game of football. This support from Bellway makes a real difference in our community, and we are incredibly grateful.”

Luke Southgate, Sales Director at Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “We are looking forward to seeing the Aztec Amazons in their new training jackets next season.

“Taking part in sport brings children and young people so many benefits. Building fitness, learning about teamwork, following a strategy, and of course making friends are all part of being with a grassroots football club.

“We are keen to support the local community wherever we are building new homes. FC Aztec in Rothwell is less than three miles from our new development in Desborough and is a great asset for both new and existing residents.

“When the club got in touch with us, we were very happy to help with a donation for the Under 10 girls’ team and we wish the Amazons all the best for next season.”

FC Aztec, which trains and plays matches at Montsaye Academy in Rothwell, has 23 teams made up of 375 children from the local community. They are mixed gender teams from Under 6 to Under 16, girls’ Under 9 to Under 16 teams as well as an Over 45 walking football team.

The Amazons are set to receive their new jackets this summer, ready for the 2025-26 season.

To find out more about Rothwell FC Aztec, visit https://www.fcaztec-youth.co.uk and for details of Weavers Fields visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/northern-home-counties/weavers-fields or call the sales team on 01536 614 290.