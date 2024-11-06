Harborough Culture Cafe brings a moment of calm to raise funds for children's music lessons.

Harborough Culture Café has added a new event to its calendar. The event, on Sunday, December 1, aims to provide some 'Quiet Before the Storm' while raising much-needed funds to enable disadvantaged children to learn string, woodwind and brass instruments.

Starting at 4pm at Louisa's place, Culture Cafe favourites Charlie James and Sharon Warnes will be talking about and playing some of their own music and pieces from their favourite composers.

Charlie is an extraordinary local composer whose work features regularly on Radio 3 and Radio 4. He has been recognised as Radio 3's Artist in Spotlight and Composer of the Week, and three of his CDs have been included into the national archives.

Sharon's professional playing career has spanned over 20 years, and she now combines solo, chamber and orchestral performances with her work as a music therapist.

In a change to the Culture Cafe's usual donations, the profits from this special event will be given to a new project set up by GBRT in partnership with Leicestershire Music Hub and local instrumental teachers.

Learning to play a musical instrument brings a whole host of benefits - improving memory, co-ordination and listening skills, developing perseverance and even improving outcomes in maths, reading and comprehension. It can also boost self-esteem and have a positive impact on mental health.

Sue Benson, from Market Harborough- based music charity GBRT said: “Over the last few years COVID and the cost of living crisis have led to a marked decrease in the number of children learning to play orchestral instruments at primary school.

"We believe strongly that a child’s financial circumstances should never be a barrier to being able to take part in music and we are very grateful to Harborough Culture Cafe for supporting this new project.”

Tickets cost £8 + booking and transaction fees, and are now available via www.harboroughculturecafe.org Doors open at 3.30pm, the music will start at 4.00pm, and cakes etc will be available to purchase.