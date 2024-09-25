Harborough Athletic Club win England Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harborough Athletic Club claimed two prestigious awards from England Athletics (EA) at a presentation hosted by Chris Jones the Chief Executive of EA on Friday night in Nottingham on 20 September, 2024.

The awards came just days after the club celebrated its 40th anniversary when in 1984, the first ever training sessions were held from Gartree Prison Officers Social Club at the edge of the town.

The awards were for the “Club of the Year” and “Community Project” of the Year which was open to all athletics and running clubs in the East Midlands with similar awards being given in all the other regions across the country.

England Athletics have made it a priority to recognise the work of athletics clubs, coaches and volunteers in their focus and vital contribution to the development of the sport. The EA officials narrowed down the entrants to just 3 clubs in each category which was then open to public vote enabling local communities to get involved in deciding the winners.

HAC officials - Howard Crabtree, Mel Broklebank and Jill Roginski

As the Club of the Year award, Harborough AC was recognised for a wide range of initiatives its members had launched in the last 12 months, including getting people active through its regular Couch to 5K programmes for newcomers, increasing the number of qualified coaches, creating a welcoming atmosphere, generating sponsorship to fund club activities, and focusing on its role in the community through efforts to become more sustainable and support the wellbeing of everyone in the club.

Club Secretary Howard Crabtree said "So many members are willing to help run the club, help develop the youngsters and ensure we have a strong senior and master’s group too. It’s electric to see everything happening on a Monday and Tuesday training nights when we all get together."

Heidi Bradley, the England Athletics Club Support Manager for the East Midlands said, “This was the hardest award to shortlist with the most entries I have seen in 14 years working with EA. All the clubs involved deserve congratulations for their achievements. Well done Harborough AC,” said Bradley.

As the winner of the Community Project of the Year award, the club collaborated with Market Harborough Church of England primary school to provide a week-long programme of activities where children of all abilities were encouraged to get in involved in athletics and prepare for the local school’s sports day.

The club also hosted two summer athletics camps attended by over 50 children where their parents made a big contribution bringing the children to the training venue at Market Harborough Rugby Football Grounds.

Mel Brocklebank the Club’s Junior Co-ordinator said “Our team of seven junior coaches got involved taking part in the school assembly to explain what athletics was all about, running workshops and training sessions and supporting the children for the inter schools’ sports day. In all we spent a week and a half on this project which enthused over 390 children to take part in the sport”

As the 2024 athletics season draws to the end, Harborough AC will hold its end-of-the-year annual awards ceremony and simultaneously celebrate its will 40th anniversary at the Market Harborough Rugby Union Football Club on 15 November, where a sporting celebrity Paula Radcliffe (MBE) is expected to be the guest of honour and will present prizes and trophies to the winning athletes.

Jill Roginski, the Club’s chairperson said, “Winning these two awards from England Athletics has been the real icing on the cake in a historic anniversary year for the club. We look forward to celebrating this year in good style at our own awards evening in the presence of a great athlete in Paula Radcliffe”, said Roginski.