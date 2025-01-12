Freezing for a Cause: Local Businesswomen Brave -1°C for Cancer Charity Walk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With temperatures dropping to -1°C, most people would opt for a warm coffee and a day indoors. But on January 12th, over 300 brave fundraisers gathered at Bradgate Park, stripping down to their bras, pants, and plenty of layers, all in the name of charity.

Among them was local entrepreneur Estelle Keeber, joined by fellow businesswomen Danielle Gill of Pawfect Walks with Danielle and Nealie Keeber, owner of Keeber Café.

The trio, along with friends and hundreds of other participants, took part in the Bradgate Rotary Freeze Your Bits and Bobs Off (FYBBO) Walk, raising money for Breast Cancer Now and Prostaid. Their collective efforts have already brought in over £400, with sponsorships still rolling in for another two weeks.

A Community United in Freezing Temperatures

Nealie Keeber, owner of Keeber Cafe

"The event was incredible," Estelle said after warming up from the 3.5-mile walk. "It was amazing to see such a fantastic turnout and so much effort and creativity with the outfits. A true show of how amazing Leicestershire is."

Despite the bitter cold, the atmosphere was anything but frosty. Participants arrived in sequined bras, superhero-themed pants, tutus, and even festive lingerie, turning the event into a joyful, colourful display of community spirit. The challenge wasn’t just the freezing air—it was also about stepping out of comfort zones, all in support of two crucial cancer charities.

Why This Walk Matters

Breast cancer and prostate cancer continue to affect thousands of people every year, and fundraising events like FYBBO play a vital role in supporting research, raising awareness, and funding care for those affected.

Local business owners Estelle Keeber of Immortal Monkey and Danielle Gill founder of Pawfect Walks with Danielle and Kelly Gill.

"Everyone knows someone whose life has been touched by cancer," Estelle shared. "This walk is about more than just raising money—it’s about showing up for those who need support, raising awareness, and making a real impact."

Local Businesses Making a Difference

The involvement of local business owners like Estelle, Nealie, and Danielle highlights the power of small businesses in giving back to their communities.

Nealie Keeber, owner of Keeber Café, is well-known for her generosity, regularly supporting the local homeless community by providing free food and drinks to those in need. Taking part in the FYBBO Walk was another way for her to give back.Danielle Gill, founder of Pawfect Walks with Danielle, a thriving dog-walking business, encouraged her clients and followers to donate to the cause, further amplifying the fundraiser’s success.Together, the three businesswomen not only raised money but also used their platforms to inspire more donations and participation.

Danielle Gill, Pawfect walks with Danielle

How You Can Still Support the Cause

Although the walk is over, fundraising efforts continue for another two weeks. Those who wish to contribute can still donate via the JustGiving page:👉 https://www.justgiving.com/page/estelle-keeber-bitsandbobswalk and you can find check out what happened at the walk on Estelle's Instagram account www.instagram.com/estellekeeberofficial

"This isn’t just about one day," Estelle added. "It’s about making a difference that lasts. Every donation, no matter how small, helps these charities continue their incredible work."

A Day to Remember

Estelle Keeber, Instagram and Marketing Expert.

The Freeze Your Bits and Bobs Off Walk 2025 was not just an event—it was a testament to the strength and generosity of the Leicestershire community. With hundreds of participants, thousands of pounds raised, and a shared determination to fight cancer, the event proved that even in the harshest conditions, kindness and resilience shine through.

For those who missed this year’s walk, FYBBO will return in 2026, promising another day of fun, fundraising, and a fantastic show of community spirit. Will you be brave enough to strip down and step up for a cause that truly matters?