DIY SOS is back and it's in Leicester to support an eight-year-old with rare condition

DIY SOS is back and the team together with an army of volunteers, trades and suppliers led by a local legend, are in Leicester for an emotional transformation.

The BBC One building renovation favourite returns to our screens on Friday, October 3, with Isla’s story, the first in the new series.

Eight-year-old Isla from Aylestone in Leicester has been living with a rare genetic condition, Mandibuloacral Dysplasia. Her condition affects bone growth and causes premature aging of major organs.

With her condition impacting upon her independence, the BAFTA award-winning series was quick to step in to offer assistance. The team has embarked on transforming her semi-detached home to allow Isla to be more independent and to make life easier and more comfortable for her.

Ian Hodgkinson with Isla

DIY SOS said it had received more than 1,000 volunteer applications to help renovate Isla's home. The family had asked if the team could lower switches and door handles and create a downstairs bathroom for Isla.

Some 160 volunteers have now made this life changing project happen. Their generosity in selflessly sharing time, skills and hard work to achieve the transformation in a very short time period.

Presenter Nick Knowles, designer Gaby Blackman, electrician Billy Byrne and plasterer Chris Frediani were back in the spotlight too bringing their skills and heart to the show, alongside new members, gardener Ashley Edwards and woodworker Radha Siyver in addition to others.

Local construction hero Ian Hodgkinson returned as DIY SOS on-screen project manager. The Derby based construction industry ambassador said the project was not only a heart-warming story, at which Isla was at the centre, but it was also a celebration of the collaborative work of the construction trades that push the limits of what’s possible in just seven or eight days.

Ian said: “This week marks the start of another run of remarkable builds. Over the last 12 months we’ve delivered almost one project a month – from life-changing home renovations to the incredible Joshua Tree children’s centre in Chester for BBC Children in Need.

“It’s gruelling, but it’s the best job in the world. None of it would be possible without the hundreds of trades, suppliers, and volunteers who give their time, skills, and hearts to transform people’s lives.”

This new series will once again shine a spotlight on the extraordinary teamwork of Britain’s builders, bricklayers, joiners, decorators, and countless volunteers – people who come together to create lasting change for families and communities.

Ian said: “It’s a privilege to work alongside Nick Knowles, designer Gaby Blackman, and our legendary ‘Purple Shirts’ Billy and Chris – as well as welcoming new faces Ashley, Radha and Tom to the team. DIY SOS shows the very best of our industry: skill, graft, and generosity.”

Nick Knowles, DIY SOS presenter says: “I’m so excited to have DIY SOS back on our screens - I think it will remind people how many good, generous people there are across the country willing to help out others in their time of need.”

Beyond the cameras, Ian also works with builders, small firms, and industry organisations in a consultancy and ambassadorial capacity. With over 40 years in the trade, he’s passionate about championing apprenticeships, building stronger relationships between trades and contractors, and ensuring the future of British construction is in safe hands.

Ian Hodgkinson said: “I want to use my experience to give something back,” Ian says. “ DIY SOS proves what our industry can achieve when people pull together – and I believe that spirit can strengthen the whole sector.”