Dedicated charity fundraiser annual 13-mile fancy dress walk

Dedicated fundraiser Carol Tilley has organised a 13-mile walk in and around the Market Harborough District. The charity fancy dress walk set off from the Admiral Nelson on Sunday 6th October. To raise funds for Harborough District Children & Young People’s Charity. Around twenty people and seven dogs took part.

Carol has been organising the walk for some four decades and many different charities have benefitted over the years.

Harborough District Children & Young People’s Charity said:

“HCYC is a small local charity focused on delivering high-quality play and youth work provision across Harborough District. This district covers 230 square miles of rural South Leicestershire, populated through numerous villages and hamlets, and with two towns of Lutterworth and Market Harborough.

Dedicated fundraiser Carol Tilley dressed as a chicken gets ready to set off from the Admiral Nelson

“We were formed in 2012 by a group of colleagues in the Children and Young People’s field in Harborough District in response to recognised gaps in provision and services, especially for the children and young people from isolated and disadvantaged communities in the area.

“We gained chargeable status in 2013 and have been delivering projects and services ever since in line with our Charitable Objects and Principles, and following the priorities of the current Strategic Plan.

“We rely on funding from a wide range of sources, predominantly grants, but additionally income from small contracts for play and youth work, provision with Parish Councils and delivery of play and youth work support for the District Council and other partners. Where we can we engage in fundraising activities to further support our work and all support with this is very welcome.

“We are a small team of part-time paid staff, with a bank of sessional staff and volunteers. We are governed by a small Board of Trustees who are all volunteers and meet regularly with part-time staff to monitor and evaluate delivery levels and quality of performance. We are pleased that you have taken an interest in our charity and thank you for your support.”