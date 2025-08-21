Comment by Harborough churches: Thankful for the peace, reconciliation and friendship between our nations

Every week, the Harborough churches write for the Harborough Mail. This week, it is the turn of The Revd Phil Bryson - St Dionysius Church Market Harborough.

In recent weeks and months we have marked the 80th anniversary of VJ Day on 15th August and the 80th anniversary of VE Day on 8th May. These occasions mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War. We can be thankful for the peace, reconciliation and friendship between nations that has been secured since the end of this conflict.

As vicar of Market Harborough’s civic church, I have been privileged to participate in the town’s commemorations of these occasions.

At the civic service for VE Day at St Dionysius church, I spoke of the occasion as not simply commemorating the cessation of armed conflict between, but also the celebration of the defeat of an oppressive regime that removed civil liberties from its people, usurped the sovereignty of other nations and persecuted many groups.

The Revd Phil Bryson, Vicar - St Dionysius Market Harborough

I recalled that in addition to the persecution of the Jews, the regime also persecuted many other groups including Eastern Europeans, the Roma people, black people who encountered the regime, disabled people, and people with same sex orientation. The peace that was won marks the freedom of nations, and freedom from oppression and tyranny.

The sacrifices of many to secure such peace remind us of the sacrifice of Jesus who gave his life to bring about an eternal peace that is open to all people to enter with God, remembering that God values each human life and calls us to do likewise.

Sadly, those groups that suffered persecution before, still face prejudice and discrimination to their detriment today. It is deeply lamentable that Jewish people; Eastern European people; black people; Gypsy, Roma and Traveller (GRT) people; deaf, disabled and neurodivergent people; lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people; as well as other groups including other ethnic groups continue to endure prejudice and discrimination.

In the VE Day service, I went on to give the reminder that we are called to continue to work for peace and liberty from injustice in our own day.

Market Harborough is a vibrant, cultural, growing town which attracts visitors. It can often be a town of welcome and inclusion for many. As we celebrate the peace and liberty of the past 80 years, we are reminded to be vigilant to guard against prejudice and discrimination against specific groups of people, and to recognize those who differ from us as fellow humans who are loved by God.

We should see the opportunities to further our cultural vibrancy as we include others, so that our town can be a safe haven for those who live or temporarily sojourn here, and those who visit our town.

Let us preserve a peace that is free from prejudice and discrimination.