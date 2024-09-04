Children enjoy summer holiday sports at Harborough RUFC grounds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An enthusiastic group of 30 children enjoyed a wide range of athletic activities co-ordinated by a team of coaches who provided knowledge and expertise in different track and field events during the school's summer holiday.

The programme, dubbed as the Junior Summer Athletics Camps held at the Market Harborough Rugby Union Football Grounds was divided into two separate programmes over two weeks to allow proper and effective management to run the events.

All the participating junior athletes were strictly aged 8 to 14 years and they were geared to take the challenge competing against each other and in a team format which included the relays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harborough Athletics Club (HAC) initiated and conducted the summer athletic programme for the second consecutive year in which children competed in varied events which incorporated short sprints, 600m time trials, field events, middle distance running, games and “mini-Olympics”.

Children showing their certificates

Long-time junior athletics coach John Thompson, junior’s athletics co-ordinator and coach Mel Brocklebank headed the activities assisted by HAC chairperson Jill Roginski, Club officials Howard Crabtree, Jacquie Hanmer, Dave Ward and Nick Turner-Henke.

Two inspiring young leaders - Neela Wilde who is completing her Duke of Edinburgh Silver Award and a keen athlete - Amelia Iles formed part of the coaching team and helped their fellow junior athletes.

Some of the parents attended the summer camp and one of the Club’s sponsors - Lyn Carson from Davis Optometrists – was then given the honour to present medals and certificates to the participants on the last day of the activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carson appreciated the efforts of the participants and said, “I really enjoyed coming along to the camp. It was so impressive with lots of effort from everyone taking part. Davis Optometrist are pleased to sponsor the club in the development of sports for children,” said Carson.

Carson highlighted there is a growing and serious concern that children are becoming short sighted at an early age giving rise to serious complications in later life.

Aerobic fitness and using eyes outside both make a huge contribution to preventing this happening, so children attending this summer camp should continue getting involved in sporting activities.