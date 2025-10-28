Charity shops urged to tighten security as Leicestershire shoplifting rises

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), drawing on police records across the UK, has revealed an increase in shoplifting and theft incidents in Leicestershire.

At the end of June 2025, 9,029 cases of shoplifting were reported across the county, representing a 110% increase since 2020 [1]. In the same period, figures received by specialist charity insurer Ansvar Insurance through a Freedom of Information request to Leicestershire Police, found 321 incidents involving shoplifting against charities, highlighting the growing challenge faced by charitable organisations and their volunteers.

Ansvar is urging vigilance and proactive risk management to help protect charity shops, their assets and their people.

Adam Tier, Head of Underwriting at Ansvar, commented: “Charity shops play an essential role in our communities, raising vital funds and offering affordable goods to local people. Every item stolen from a charity shop represents funds that could have been used for essential services, whether that's supporting vulnerable individuals, funding research or providing community programmes.

“Unlike larger commercial retailers, many smaller charity shops rely on volunteers and operate on slim margins, making them particularly vulnerable. Protecting their premises, stock and, most importantly, their people, is paramount to ensuring operational continuity.”

Ansvar has outlined five essential tips that charity shops and not-for-profit organisations are being encouraged to incorporate into their security protocols:

Secure cash handling: Minimise the amount of cash held on the premises. Make regular bank deposits, preferably with at least one other person and varying the time and route. Securely store the till float out of sight overnight, and never leave cash unattended. Train staff and volunteers: Provide basic security awareness training to help recognise suspicious behaviour and respond appropriately without confrontation. Ensure volunteers understand they should never put themselves at risk by physically confronting suspected thieves. Protect valuable donations: Keep higher-value items, such as jewellery or electronics, in locked display cases or behind the counter. Have the right insurance protection: Ensure an insurance policy provides cover for theft, damage and business interruption. Specialist policies tailored for charities can help minimise financial losses and support the charity’s ability to recover quickly, allowing employees and volunteers to focus on continuing their work in the community. Install security equipment: Consider installing visible deterrents such as CCTV cameras and mirrors to eliminate blind spots, and display clear signage to indicate security measures.

Adam Tier added: “Theft can be scary and disheartening for those who give their time to support good causes. By staying alert and putting sensible safeguards in place, charity shops can continue to provide safe, welcoming spaces that make a real difference across Leicestershire's communities.”

Ansvar is part of the Benefact Group, a charity-owned, group of financial services companies that gives all available profits to charity and good causes. The Benefact Group is the UK’s third-largest corporate donor, underscoring Ansvar’s dedication to supporting the wider charitable community.