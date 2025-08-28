Canal charity carries out vital maintenance at Foxton Locks

The Canal & River Trust is taking the opportunity to carry out vital repair works at Foxton Locks, improving the way the famous flight of locks works and protecting it for future generations.

With the locks temporarily closed to boats due to the drought, the charity is taking the opportunity to bring forward some planned repair works and, in doing so, minimise future disruption for boaters and local businesses.

The programme of works will involve replacing some of the paddles that are opened and closed to regulate the flow of water into the lock chambers, as boats make their way through the flight. Skilled teams will be replacing the paddles that release water from special side ponds into locks 10 and 17, improving the flow of water into each lock. In order to carry out the works the affected locks and side ponds will need to be drained.

Alongside the paddle works, the Trust will also be repointing historic brickwork within the 200-year-old flight of locks and filling any gaps in the canal wall with grout to prevent leaks.

L-R: Alan Leather from the Canal & River Trust welcomes Cllr Jo Asher from Harborough District Council to see the works.

Harborough District Council has supported the Trust with a £10,000 contribution from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF). As a charity, this kind of partnership support is vital in helping the Trust protect the nation’s historic waterways from the increasing impacts of climate change.

Cllr Jo Asher, Cabinet lead for Culture, Leisure, Economy and Tourism said: “Foxton Locks is an amazing visitor attraction that we are proud to have in Harborough District. Harborough District Council is pleased to provide support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) to enable these essential works to be carried out."

The canal network is feeling the effects of one of the driest springs on record and several heatwaves already this summer. With such little rainfall and reservoir holdings dwindling, the Trust recently took the difficult decision to temporarily close Foxton Locks to boats. This will help save water to help keep boats afloat, protect the wildlife that lives in the canal, and safeguard the canal infrastructure.

Aaron Atwal, regional operations manager for the Canal & River Trust, said: “These repairs were already in our plan but, with the locks closed to boats due to drought conditions, we’ve found a way to bring work forward so that we minimise disruption to boaters and businesses in the future.

Contractors have had to climb into the lock structure to carry out the repairs.

“Foxton Locks is a marvel of engineering but it’s more than 200 years old and requires constant maintenance and care to protect it and keeping it working the way it should. By taking the opportunity to carry out these works now we’ll ensure that the flight is working much more efficiently when it reopens to boats.

“Despite the works, and the temporary closure of the locks, there’s still lots for people to see and do at Foxton and we look forward to welcoming visitors throughout the summer.”

Foxton Locks is the UK’s longest, steepest flight of staircase locks and is used by around 5,000 boats each year. Built by hand more than 200 years ago to help raise cargo-carrying boats 75ft uphill. Set in 34 acres of natural green space, the site is also home to the remains of the Foxton Inclined Plane – a Victorian boat lift designed to haul boats up the hill and now a Scheduled Ancient Monument. The site also boasts a canal museum, as well as pubs and cafes, making it the perfect place for a family day out.

For more information about the Canal & River Trust, including how to volunteer and donate, visit: www.canalrivertrust.org.uk.