Allison Homes tees-off new development at golf club launch event

A selection of house sizes and designs will be available

Homebuyers and local residents are being invited to a ‘first look’ at plans for a flagship new housing development in the Leicestershire village of Stanton under Bardon.

It will be the first time that prices and detailed plans for the homes will be released and the first opportunity for prospective buyers to reserve the pick of the plots.

The launch, at Kirby Muxloe Golf Club, in Station Road, takes place on Thursday, June 19, between 3pm and 6pm. Drinks and canapes will be served to attendees.

The 50-home development, named St Mary’s Chase, is the latest addition to Allison Homes’ growing portfolio. It is also the first development in the region to officially come under Allison Homes’ newly created East Midlands division.

How the new development will look

Ryan Asher-Powell, construction manager for the development, said: “We are keen to become an intrinsic and trusted part of the local community. The launch event is the perfect opportunity to show residents and home buyers detailed plans of the selection and quality of the homes being built in this beautiful village location.”

Work on the site, off Main Street, in Stanton under Bardon, near Coalville, began last month and is already progressing well with the developer putting in footings and creating the road system for the development.

Kerri Bywater, new homes board of management partner at William H Brown, said: “Excitement is growing among home buyers interested in St Mary’s Chase. The launch event will be the very first time that brochures and price lists will be available and the reservation list will open.

“Guests will also have the opportunity to speak to the Allison Homes team and to us as selling agents for the site.”

A 'first look' at the new development

The development, which is located at the edge of the village, will eventually deliver a collection of two, three, and four-bedroom homes and will include eight affordable homes. The show home and marketing suite is expected to be completed by the autumn.

The collection includes brand new house designs as well as ‘buyer favourites’.

Amy Gormley, head of sales at Allison Homes East Midlands, said: “This is a really important day for the community and potential homebuyers.

“We know that it can be unsettling when developers come to town, but we are responsible builders whose mission is to enhance communities. Therefore, it is very important to us to not only provide quality homes but also ensure we are creating a new sustainable community by extension.

“This event will showcase the quality, design and layout of the fabulous properties that will soon be available to buy.”

Having worked closely with the council’s planning officers, the site is interspersed with significant areas of open space that is being re-sculpted to provide open green spaces as well as creating a play area and retaining the existing public footpath through the site.

Some £600,000 will be invested into local facilities and services as part of a Section 106 agreement and will be allocated to the local primary school, the nearby secondary school, Markfield Medical Centre and Stanton under Bardon Recreation Ground. Funds will also be allocated to library facilities, public transport and local waste management services.

Kerri said that more than 100 people had already registered their interest in the development, with both local residents and house hunters from further afield showing an interest in the site.

“Local home buyers have had St Mary’s Chase on their radar for some time now,” she said. “It is a lovely village, and Allison Homes is building a good mix of properties on the site.”

St Mary’s Chase is located in Main Street, Stanton Under Bardon, Markfield, LE67 9TQ. The homes at St Mary’s Chase will be sold ‘off plan’ from the launch event onwards.

To book your time slot at the event, call the development's dedicated sales advisor at William H Brown, in Loughborough, on 01509 214 686.

For more information and to register your interest prior to the event, visit: New Homes in Stanton Under Bardon | St Mary's Chase | Allison Homes