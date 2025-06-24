1st Welland Valley’s Oaks Patrol triumphant at 2025 Fraser Shield

Welland Valley's Oaks Patrol - 2025 Fraser Shield Winners

After narrowly missing out on the title last year, the 1st Welland Valley Scouts returned to the Fraser Shield competition with determination and purpose. Their hard work paid off in spectacular style, as they triumphed over strong competition to claim the coveted Fraser Shield — emerging as champions of the prestigious 2025 event, now in its 113th year.

The sun-drenched weekend of June 20th–22nd brought together 12 patrols from across the Harborough District at Ash Tree Farm, the latest host of one of the most historic scouting competitions in the UK. Believed to be the world’s longest-running continuous Scout Patrol Camping event.

“This year’s competition tested Scouts in every area of traditional Scouting, from campcraft and pioneering to cooking, teamwork, and leadership,” said one of the event organisers. “1st Welland Valley showed exceptional teamwork and skill, they truly earned this year’s shield. But every patrol here should be proud. The standard, as set in previous years, was outstanding. All team did exceptionally well.”

Scouts were encouraged to include healthy eating into their menus for this year’s event, a challenge that all Scouts rose to. Many produced pancakes and fruit for breakfast. Eaton mess, waffles and fruit had been made for deserts and hearty dinners on Saturday evening, many of which were packed with veg. The Scout’s creativity in shaping their menus is always impressive, this year, lots of patrols opted for simple meals delivered to high standards.

Kibworth's The Roman Empire Patrol - 2025 Adam's Challenge Winners

Despite the hot weather and challenging pollen conditions, spirits remained high throughout the weekend. The 1st Welland Valley Scouts’ Oaks Patrol impressed in all aspects, securing their place in the history books.

Group lead volunteer for Welland Valley Debbie said: “I’m immensely proud of our scouts, their resilience, patience, and determination were outstanding, and they’ve earned every bit of it.”

Congratulations also go to the 1st Kibworth’s The Roman Empire Patrol, who won Sunday’s Adam’s Challenge — a special award introduced in 2006 to honour the memory of Adam Mugridge, a dedicated Foxton scout who tragically lost his life in a cycling accident just days before he was due to lead his patrol in the Fraser Shield. This year, Adam’s Challenge tested patrols with an exciting task: build a working trebuchet using just 9 pioneering poles; 12 ropes; and a ladle. The patrols were judged on both their construction and how far they could launch a tennis ball, a tribute to Adam’s adventurous spirit.

Another highlight of the weekend was the presentation of the Turner Treasure. Named in memory of Mark Turner, former District Chairman (2012–2014) and staunch supporter of scouting values, this award celebrates the most improved patrol. This year, the honour went to 1st Foxton’s Mexican Monkeys Patrol, who will now benefit from a treasure chest of camping gear to use throughout the year.

Foxton's Mexican Monkeys Patrol - 2025 Turner Treasure Winners

Welland Valley’s win continues an exciting trend, with four different troops winning over the last four years:

2022: 1st Bowdens Scouts

2023: 3rd Market Harborough Scouts

2024: 1st Market Harborough Scouts

Eric winning at the 1965 Fraser Shield, presented the trophy this year 60 years after his win.

2025: 1st Welland Valley Scouts

Who will claim the shield in 2026? It truly is anyone’s game!

Special thanks to Eric, who had the honour of presenting the Fraser Shield — 60 years after winning it himself as a young Scout. Gratitude also goes to David for presenting the Adam’s Challenge trophy, and to Bijal, our County Lead Volunteer, for attending the event, offering encouragement to the scouts, presenting certificates, and celebrating their achievements. And of course, thank you to Ash Tree Farm for providing a brilliant setting for this memorable weekend.