Wetherspoons pint prices could skyrocket to over £11 in the future

Research suggests an average pint could cost £4.47 by 2030 due to inflation

London tops the list for current pricey pints, averaging £5.86 in 2023

Adapting to rising prices, pubs may experiment with craft beers and unique cocktails

New research has found that if recent price trends continue, a night at Wetherspoons could soon become a luxury experience akin to sipping champagne in a five-star hotel.

For years, ‘Spoons has been the go-to destination for those seeking a decent pint with prices that make other pubs blush, but according to the study, the days of scoring a beer for pennies may be numbered.

Researchers are predicting that the humble pint, a cornerstone of British culture, could be priced at a jaw-dropping £11 in the not-so-distant future.

But it’s not all doom and gloom, and the study also showed some areas might see prices even lower than today's most expensive locations.

The study, conducted by FruitySlots.com, analysed pint prices across more than 800 Wetherspoons pubs in the UK, using menu prices from 2023. Popular choices like Budweiser, Carling, Coors, Guinness, San Miguel, and Stella Artois were examined.

By also analysing inflation data from January 2018 to January 2024, the researchers estimated future inflation rates. With a projected annual inflation rise of 0.25%, they then calculated expected pint prices for each UK area in 2030, 2035, and 2040.

What are the current most expensive areas for a Wetherspoons pint?

London emerged as the current priciest spot, with pints averaging £5.86 in 2023 – 73.4% higher than the UK average. In contrast, Washington, Tyne and Wear, offered the cheapest pint at just £2.84.

In fact, the North East of England is the most affordable area for patrons of the pub chain, with towns in Tyne and Wear, County Durham and Northumberland making up nine locations in the 20 cheapest in the country as Hexham, Bishop Auckland, Consett, and others rank on the list.

Further afield, Kettering in Northamptonshire has one of the most affordable pint prices in the UK, with the average beer costing less than £3 in the town.

The same applies to the Welsh town of Abertillery, Northwich in Cheshire and the city of Doncaster in South Yorkshire.

Across all Wetherspoons locations (excluding airports), the average pint cost £3.38 in 2023. San Miguel ranked as the most expensive choice at £3.96, while Budweiser was the cheapest at £3.10.

The 20 cities/towns with the most affordable Wetherspoons pints:

How much could pints cost in the future?

With a 0.25% annual inflation increase, the average Wetherspoons’ pint might hit £4.47 by 2030, with a San Miguel costing you £5.55 on average in their pubs.

Looking ahead, prices could reach £11.22 per pint in London by 2035 and £7.46 in Manchester.

Tourist spots like Fort William, Maidenhead, and Kent towns like Chatham and Rochester might also see prices soar to £10.81 per pint by 2040.

James Rosen, Co-Founder of FruitySlots.com, said: “The study provides an interesting insight into the costs faced by patrons today and potentially in the future – and highlights which areas could face the most jarring price tags compared to more affordable areas in the country.

“As prices increase, to tackle these economic challenges, pubs and bars will likely have to adapt to the ever-evolving consumer tastes. Perhaps experimenting with more craft beers in addition to the staple draughts popular throughout the country or offering unique cocktails to appeal to a wider demographic.”

The findings come just as separate research revealed that England and Wales witnessed a loss of 239 pubs in the first quarter of 2024 alone - an average of nearly 80 pubs closing their doors per month.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, expressed concern over the ongoing closure trend, saying: “The level of closures that we’re continuing to see reinforces that the challenges facing our nation’s pubs remains as acute as ever.