Thistle Loos acquires Toilets 4 Hire, expanding coverage across the Midlands
As part of the acquisition, Toilets 4 Hire will be fully integrated into the Thistle Loos brand. The acquisition marks a key milestone for the Hinckley based family-run business, and will allow it to serve Gloucester, Cheltenham, North Bristol, Worcester, and the surrounding areas with its full range of services.
“This acquisition is an exciting step forward for Thistle Loos,” said Sandra, Director of Thistle Loos. “Expanding in to Gloucestershire allows us to offer our professional, reliable service to a wider customer base, and bring a broader range of units and quicker service to the area.”
Customers previously served by Toilets 4 Hire will now benefit from:
- Access to a wider range of units, including welfare cabins and accessible units
- Event toilets provided by the Thistle Loos events division Loos For Hire, including luxury toilet trailers, shower blocks, premium toilets and more.
- Friendly, efficient service backed by Thistle Loos Group’s strong reputation in the Midlands
Customers of Toilets 4 Hire can expect the same friendly, reliable service—now with access to a broader fleet of luxury units, site toilets and welfare units.
For more information, visit: https://www.thistleloos.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 01455 230616