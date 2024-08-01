'Thanks for putting up with me!’ - Gold-medal winning rower from Lutterworth celebrates Olympic win
The 22-year-old rower was part of the women's quadruple sculls who won after a photo finish with the Netherlands yesterday (Wednesday).
She trained at Leicester Rowing Club and thanked its members for ‘putting up’ with her Olympic-level training routine.
Lauren, who attends the University of Leicester, took to the podium alongside Lola Anderson, Georgina Brayshaw and Hannah Scott, who won Team GB's first gold medal on the water on Wednesday.
She was part of the first British team to win the quadruple sculls at the Olympics.
"I'm so proud to have to be representing Leicester as well as Great Britain," Lauren told the BBC.
"I'm so grateful for all the support I've had.
"There's so many people that have come out here today to watch me, and I know so many more of you watching at home."
The Olympic champion praised Leicester Rowing Club, which she said are a "small club with big ambition".
"I just want to say thank you to everyone for putting up with me trying to use the gym on my own and taking up the water.”
Lauren is a former Rugby High School pupil and Rugby Mayor Simon Ward praised her and the team for their efforts.
He said: “It’s got to be one of the most exciting finishes to a race. How Rugby’s Lauren Henry and her team mates managed to pull back such a gap was just incredible.”
