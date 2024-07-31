Rowing for gold! Lutterworth's Lauren Henry celebrates Olympics team win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lutterworth Lauren Henry enjoyed a stunning victory with her team in the women's quadruple sculls at the Paris Olympic Games today (Wednesday).

The former Rugby High School student rowed to victory with team mates Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgina Brayshaw.

They beat the Netherlands on the line to secure the gold medal.