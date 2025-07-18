Successful Open Day reinforces building society’s commitment to the high street
The event provided a welcoming and engaging environment for the community to connect with the Society’s team, learn more about its services, and enjoy a range of family-friendly activities. Guests were treated to refreshments and children’s balloons and colouring activities, all within a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.
The Open Day also served as a valuable opportunity for the Society to reaffirm its commitment to the Market Harborough high street. As a mutual organisation rooted in community values, the Society continues to champion personal service and local investment.
MHBS’ commitment to giving back to its members and the local community is outlined in its Thrive! Agenda – a promise to help people flourish. Recent highlights include launching innovative services like opening the first OneBanx kiosk in the East Midlands and its announcement of a landmark donation of £250,000 to support good causes across South Leicestershire and North Northamptonshire over the next few years.
Chief Customer Officer, Annie Cossar commented “It was fantastic to see so many new and familiar faces stop by for a chat. The day really highlighted the strength of community spirit in Market Harborough and allowed us to demonstrate how we’re supporting our members and the wider area through our Thrive! Agenda.”
With a strong, local heritage and a clear vision for the future, the Society remains a proud and active part of Market Harborough’s high street.