New Jobs Club opens in Lutterworth for people looking for a something different in the New Year

The new Jobs Club will be held at the Wycliffe Rooms on George Street in Lutterworth from 12.30pm-4pm on Friday January 7 to help people seeking employment or new opportunities.

Do you live in the Lutterworth area and are looking for a job in the New Year?

Harborough District Council and the National Careers Service will be offering a range of support.

Support includes CV and interview skills, job searching and applying techniques, access to training and qualifications, careers advice, and help with benefit claims.