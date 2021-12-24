New Jobs Club opens in Lutterworth for people looking for a something different in the New Year
There will be support and careers advice
Do you live in the Lutterworth area and are looking for a job in the New Year?
The new Jobs Club will be held at the Wycliffe Rooms on George Street in Lutterworth from 12.30pm-4pm on Friday January 7 to help people seeking employment or new opportunities.
Harborough District Council and the National Careers Service will be offering a range of support.
Support includes CV and interview skills, job searching and applying techniques, access to training and qualifications, careers advice, and help with benefit claims.
To find out more about the Lutterworth Jobs Club, visit https://investinharborough.com/harboroughjobs/ or email [email protected]