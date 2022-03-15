New care home in Kibworth could create 60 jobs if plans are approved

The 72-bedroom complex in Kibworth Beauchamp will create 60 full-time jobs if it’s given the go-ahead by Harborough District Council.

A blueprint is being put forward to build a new care home hub in a Harborough district village.

Tanglewood Care Homes want to build the centre for elderly people on two acres of land off Fleckney Road.

The company operates 14 other homes in Leicestershire, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

The multi-million scheme would include a cafe, bar, hair salon, cinema, games room, landscaped grounds and quiet wellness lounges.