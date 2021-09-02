Lifetime collection of model locomotives are expected to generate up to £80,000 at a Harborough auction

Enthusiasts from all over the UK as well as across Europe will be tuning in as over 800 items from the lifetime collection of a Northumberland-based owner are to be sold in over 250 lots.

It’s full steam ahead as a cracking set of model locomotives are to go under the hammer in a live online auction in Market Harborough.

The eagerly-anticipated sale is to be held at Market Harborough-based Gildings Auctioneers on Tuesday September 14 – and it’s expected to generate up to £80,000.

Enthusiasts from all over the UK as well as across Europe will be tuning in as over 800 items from the lifetime collection of a Northumberland-based owner are to be sold in over 250 lots.

Enthusiasts from all over the UK as well as across Europe will be tuning in as over 800 items from the lifetime collection of a Northumberland-based owner are to be sold in over 250 lots.

The owner began collecting O gauge and OO gauge model railways when his father, a master mariner who died at sea in the Second World War, gave him his first model train – sparking a lifetime’s passion.

He amassed a stunning haul of locomotives, passenger coaches, wagons and rolling stock as well as accessories over an astonishing eight decades.

Most of the locomotives and rolling stock in the sale are in excellent ‘as new’ or ‘near new’ condition, with many offered for sale in their original boxes.

“We are very much looking forward to auctioning this fantastic collection of locomotives,” said Gildings’ model railway specialist Andrew Smith.

Enthusiasts from all over the UK as well as across Europe will be tuning in as over 800 items from the lifetime collection of a Northumberland-based owner are to be sold in over 250 lots.

“This collection from an owner who was fascinated by both the second-hand and the new, as well as the working history of his collection, is guaranteed to have something for every collector as it spans over 80 years of Britain’s rich railway history.”

Lots in the sale include examples from sought-after model train companies such as Bassett-Lowke, ACE Trains, Vintage Trains, Hornby, Darstaed and Trix.

LNER (London North Eastern Railway) models feature as they were favourites of the owner, especially if the engine had been seen running.

This was the case with the Blink Bonny in the early 1960s and The Double Headed Piper, which he saw and photographed on the Wansbeck Valley Line at West Woodburn in Northumberland.

“This sale is an unmissable opportunity for collectors to acquire pieces from the collection of this discerning owner who constantly enhanced his expertise by reading the relevant publications and attending club meetings with friends,” added Andrew.

“Based on the high levels of interest we have seen at recent auctions of this kind, we are anticipating high demand on the day from model railway enthusiasts keen to take this unique opportunity to add to their collections from their favourite eras. “Due to the size and quality of the collection, we anticipate the sale will realise between £50,000 and £80,000."

The auction is available to view at https://www.gildings.co.uk/upcoming-auctions/ and in-person viewings are available by appointment on Monday September 13.

Detailed condition reports are also available to interested parties.