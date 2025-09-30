Independent retailer in Harborough wins national equestrian award

Team members Laurence, Emily, Beth, Hannah and Sadie at the awards.

An independent retailer in Market Harborough has won a national equestrian award.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welland Valley Feeds was named as Equestrian Retailer of the Year at the British Equestrian Trade Awards gala, held at the Hilton Metropole Hotel at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, on Sunday, September 28.

The business, based in Rockingham Road, has been supplying agricultural, equestrian and pet feed products along with country clothing and footwear in the town since 1994.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six members of the team attended the gala and were pleased to receive the winning plaque and share the 'we've only gone and won it' news with the rest of the team by WhatsApp!

Lois, Sadie, Beth and Emily receive the award from Rachel at Absorbine.

Customer feedback played a big part in the award - and the team has received messages of support since the win, with customers offering their congratulations to Welland Valley Feeds.

A spokesperson for Welland Valley Feeds said: "Massive thanks for all the support from customers and the team for getting to this achievement."