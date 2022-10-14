Family-run farm near Harborough wins award for its sustainable and environmental farming

Abigail and Fay of Rectory Farm with their Farming Environment Award at the Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards

A family-run farm near Market Harborough has won a prestigious award for its efforts in sustainable and environmental farming.

Rectory Farm near Great Easton was chosen as the winner of the Farming Environment Award at the Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards, staged at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate on Wednesday October 12.

The farm is run by Phil Johnson and his daughters Abigail and Fay, who also run Eyebrook Bird Feeds on the site.

The awards are sponsored by Weetabix, who nominated a few of its suppliers for the Environment Award category - including Rectory Farm.

And the family business was delighted when their name was read out as the winner of the gold medal in the Farming Environment Award category.

"We were so thrilled to win the award which celebrates the great work of farmers in the Weetabix Growers Group, farming in the most sustainable way whilst supporting environmental initiatives," said Abigail.

"The judges were most impressed with Phil’s heartfelt enthusiasm for birds and wildlife, and how this enthusiasm has passed down the generations.

"The way the farm is entrenched in the community and educates the public was also a great contribution to the win!

Reflecting on the night, Abigail added: "We had a wonderful evening at the awards ceremony held at the Royal & Derngate theatre.

"The awards celebrated businesses producing some amazing products, and championed organisations supporting their local communities.