Family turn their old tack room into a refill shop on the edge of Harborough district​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The Johnsons have made the move as they ramp up efforts to make their flourishing rustic business at Eyebrook Bird Feeds on Rectory Farm near Great Easton even greener.

A well-known family who run a bird food outlet on a farm on the eastern edge of Harborough district have turned their old tack room into a refill shop.

The Johnsons have made the move as they ramp up efforts to make their flourishing rustic business at Eyebrook Bird Feeds on Rectory Farm near Great Easton even greener.

Customers can now take their old containers, refill them with birdseed, replenish their feeders in the garden and save both money and packaging.

The Johnsons have made the move as they ramp up efforts to make their flourishing rustic business at Eyebrook Bird Feeds on Rectory Farm near Great Easton even greener.

“Here at Eyebrook Bird Feeds you can now purchase a selection of our products by weight.

“By buying our nutritious bird seeds this way, customers can save money and eliminate the need for packaging.

“Customers can simply scoop the seeds they require and enjoy a look around our Nana’s old tack room which still has items of old tack, potions and lotions and relics from the 1940s onwards,” said the Johnsons.

The family have farmed at Rectory Farm for 86 years since 1936.

The Johnsons who run a bird food outlet on a farm on the eastern edge of Harborough district have turned their old tack room into a refill shop.

And they are all passionate about farming, conservation and birdseed.

“Over the last 30 years we have enhanced our magnificent environment here to encourage even more birds and wildlife as well as hosting farm walks and village events on the farm.

“We diversified into retailing wild bird seed in 2004, producing nutritious, naturally balanced seed mixes where many of the ingredients are grown on their family farm,” said the Johnsons.

“The distinctive birdseed mixes are packed with a range of wholesome seeds using as many home grown and British seeds as possible.

“This ensures both an appetising and beneficial feed for garden birds to enjoy all year round.

“Our farm surrounds the beautiful Eyebrook Reservoir and is a haven for insects, birds and animals,” added the local farming family.

“By feeding Eyebrook Bird Feeds you can guarantee that your seed is mixed on a conservation farm absolutely dedicated and committed to improving our environment for both birds and wildlife.”