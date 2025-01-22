Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Retro toys, gadgets, and collectibles are surging in popularity and value

Items like vintage video games, Beanie Babies and Pokémon cards can be highly valuable

Professional appraisals are essential to determine an item's condition and worth

Collectors in the UK have access to diverse options for expert evaluations and guidance

In recent years, retro toys, gadgets and collectibles have seen a resurgence in popularity.

From vintage video games to classic Beanie Babies and coveted Pokémon cards, these nostalgic items often hold significant monetary value. But determining their worth requires professional appraisal and grading services.

Whether you’re curious about the value of a childhood toy or considering selling a prized collectible, the UK offers numerous options for professional appraisal.

From grading services and auction houses to online platforms and nationwide events, there’s no shortage of expertise to help you unlock the hidden value of your retro treasures.

Here’s a guide to some of the best UK-wide options:

Professional grading services

For toys, gadgets and collectibles, specialised grading services are essential to assess an item’s condition and authenticity.

Companies like UK Graders (UKG) provide professional grading for a wide range of collectibles, from action figures to die-cast cars, and items can be sent via post, making it accessible no matter where you are in the UK.

CGC (Certified Guaranty Company), is another example a global leader in grading comics, trading cards and other collectibles with a presence in the UK that allows collectors to submit items through authorised dealers or directly by post.

Auction houses and online platforms

Vectis Auctions is one of the largest toy auction houses globally and offers appraisal services for a wide range of collectibles, and with online submission options, they cater to collectors across the UK. Their experts can assess toys, gadgets and memorabilia either in person or through online consultations.

Catawiki is an online auction platform specialising in collectibles, including toys, gadgets, and other memorabilia. They provide free expert valuations for items submitted for auction from their team of experts.

Ewbank’s Auctions also offer appraisals for toys and collectibles, including vintage gadgets and memorabilia, and with online valuation forms, they provide a convenient service for UK-wide collectors.

ValueMyStuff is an online appraisal service offering valuations for a wide range of collectibles, from toys to gadgets and vintage memorabilia. Simply upload photos of your items to receive a professional valuation report within 48 hours.

Collectors’ fairs and events

Attending collectors’ fairs, such as the Birmingham International Toy Fair or other nationwide events, is a great way to connect with experts and enthusiasts, and many fairs include on-site valuation services, offering face-to-face appraisals.

The Antiques Roadshow hosts events across the UK where professional appraisers can assess your collectibles. These events are an enjoyable way to learn more about your items and their potential value.

Do you have a retro toy, gadget, or collectible you’ve been curious about? Share your story in the comments! Whether it’s a childhood treasure or a rare find, we’d love to hear what nostalgic items you’re holding onto.