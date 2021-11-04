Co-op stores in and around Harborough will be shut on Boxing Day as a way of thanking hard-working staff who have battled through the pandemic

Staff working at the shops in Market Harborough, Lutterworth, Kibworth Beauchamp, Broughton Astley and Desborough are to get the day off to salute them for their hard work during the Covid pandemic.

Five Co-op stores in and around Market Harborough will be shut on Boxing Day this year.

Staff working at the shops in Market Harborough, Lutterworth, Kibworth Beauchamp, Broughton Astley and Desborough are to get the day off to salute them for their hard work during the Covid pandemic.

Over 240 Central England Co-op stores will close their doors on December 26 to allow workers to spend more time with their families over the Christmas holiday.

Debbie Robinson, chief executive of Central England Co-op, said: “We want to create a sustainable Society for all and that starts with our colleagues, who have worked tirelessly in these extraordinary times to sustain the well-being and safety of our members, customers and communities.

“Christmas is a really special time for so many and perhaps even more so this year after we missed out on celebrating the season in the way we wanted last year due to lockdown restrictions.

“In recognition of this and in appreciation of everything our retail colleagues have done during the uncertain times of the last 18 months, we will be closing the vast majority of our food stores on Boxing Day.”

She added: “This will allow our colleagues to have a weekend of festive fun with their families and friends and to have a well-deserved break.