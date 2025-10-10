Award-winning Kibworth butchers once again recognised as one of the best in its industry

By Phil Hibble
Published 10th Oct 2025, 09:55 BST
An award-winning butchers shop in Kibworth has once again been recognised as one of the best in its industry.

Bridge 67 Butchers was selected as a finalist in the Shop of the Year category of the Great Food Club Awards 2025/26, which highlights the great work of businesses in the East Midlands.

And even though they didn't receive the overall award, Bridge 67's efforts thrilled the judges.

"It really does mean quite something to all of our team, and it wouldn't be right without thanking the whole of the Bridge 67 community; we couldn't have done this without your continued support," said Bridge 67 Butchers.

Bridge 67 Butchers was selected as a finalist in the Shop of the Year category of the Great Food Club Awards 2025/26. (Photo: Bridge 67 Butchers).placeholder image
In June this year, Bridge 67 was given the special Clarissa Dickson Award at the recent Countryside Alliance Awards, an award that "celebrates businesses who focus on strong animal husbandry and butchery, support slow and artisan food, foster our farming heritage, and take action to educate and inform".

