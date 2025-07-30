Punters can put their general knowledge to the test to win thousands of prizes, including £10,000 cash prizes, holidays, concert tickets and instant win food and drink.

Marston’s has announced a national promotion, ‘Win A Wedge’, with Hasbro’s iconic TRIVIAL PURSUIT brand, giving locals the chance to win thousands of exciting prizes by answering general knowledge trivia questions correctly when they visit one of over 1,000 pubs.

From 16th June to 3rd August, customers that make a purchase via Marston’s new Order & Pay platform will have the chance to ‘win a wedge’ if they answer six official TRIVIAL PURSUIT questions. If all answers are correct, the player will win an instant prize or offer, including drinks, food, and cinema tickets.

All players, whether they get all six answers correct or not, will also be entered into a weekly prize draw, with the chance of winning major prizes including £10,000 cash, a holiday, concert tickets, a TV and TRIVIAL PURSUIT board games. Prize draws will take place once a week for 7 weeks, giving customers multiple chances to win.

Which pubs can you visit this week to win big

General knowledge buffs can try their luck in any of the 1,162 participating pubs across England and Wales. For those wanting to sharpen up their knowledge in between plays, selected pubs will also be hosting TRIVIAL PURSUIT quiz and board game nights.

Mags Dixon, Commercial Marketing Director of Marston’s, said: “TRIVIAL PURSUIT is one of the nation’s all-time favourite board games and we’re so excited to be teaming up with them this summer.”

“Using our market-leading Order & Pay system, guests can not only order food and drink from the comfort of their table, but now also access special offers and this exclusive gaming experience to make their visits to our pubs even more rewarding.”

“There are some amazing prizes up for grabs and we’re looking forward to seeing our customers enjoying themselves and putting their general knowledge to the test.”

For more information on Win a Wedge, or to find your nearest participating pub, visit: https://www.marstonspubs.co.uk/win-a-wedge/