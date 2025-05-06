Waterstones bookshop presents a book launch by local authors
A ‘Sea of Trouble’ by Len Holden relates how a storm hits London - no ordinary storm!
Originating in the Caribbean and Florida where it wreaks havoc. It is the most destructive storm on record and it's heading towards Britain. Travelling down the east coast and towards the capital, the tidal wave Tsunami hits the River Thames.
'The Man who Bought the World' by Fiona Lamont tells the story of young environmentalist and wild swimmer Seville Campbell. Her swimming adventures in Britain, Russia and abroad generally arouses her conscience as she realises how polluted the waters and the environment is becoming.
Fiona and Len will make a brief presentation about the common themes of their work, before a Q&A session followed by a book signing.
This is a free event but please book in advance via Waterstones email: [email protected] or reply to Len Holden: [email protected]