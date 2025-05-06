Waterstones bookshop presents a book launch by local authors

By Anthony Cherrington
Contributor
Published 6th May 2025, 11:29 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 11:32 BST
On Wednesday, May 21 at 6.30pm Waterstones Bookshop, in The Square, Market Harborough, presents a book launch by local authors Fiona Lamont and Len Holden.

A ‘Sea of Trouble’ by Len Holden relates how a storm hits London - no ordinary storm!

Originating in the Caribbean and Florida where it wreaks havoc. It is the most destructive storm on record and it's heading towards Britain. Travelling down the east coast and towards the capital, the tidal wave Tsunami hits the River Thames.

'The Man who Bought the World' by Fiona Lamont tells the story of young environmentalist and wild swimmer Seville Campbell. Her swimming adventures in Britain, Russia and abroad generally arouses her conscience as she realises how polluted the waters and the environment is becoming.

A Sea of Trouble and The Man Who Bought the World

Fiona and Len will make a brief presentation about the common themes of their work, before a Q&A session followed by a book signing.

This is a free event but please book in advance via Waterstones email: [email protected] or reply to Len Holden: [email protected]

