Summer holiday family fun with free canal fishing events in Leicestershire

Families in Leicestershire looking for fun, free activities over the summer holidays can enjoy a relaxing day by the water at one of national charity Canal & River Trust’s popular Let’s Fish! events.

Taking place at canals across the East Midlands, the UK’s biggest programme of angling events offers people of all ages the chance to try fishing for the first time – or pick it up again – with expert guidance in a safe and welcoming setting.

With events taking place in Loughborough on 19 and 26 August and at Foxton Locks on 30 August and 6 September, Let’s Fish! plays an important role in encouraging more people in Leicestershire to discover the wellbeing benefits of spending time by the water, helping them feel healthier and happier, while learning about local wildlife and heritage.

Although Foxton Locks is temporarily closed to boats due to the drought, it’s set to be a busy summer of fishing at the site. Alongside the Let’s Fish sessions, Foxton is also hosting a Daiwa Regional Celebration event on 24 August, enabling youngsters who have previous fishing experience to put their skills to the test in a relaxed setting with fellow young local anglers.

A Let's Fish! session at Foxton Locks.

Sponsored by fishing product specialist Daiwa, the Regional Celebration is a chance to try out new skills, supported by licensed Let’s Fish! coaches.

On 20 September Foxton will also host a regional qualifier in the annual Canal Pairs Championship, which sees pairs of anglers from across the region teaming up to compete for a place in the prestigious national final.

Let’s Fish! is a national programme supported by local angling clubs and made possible thanks to funds raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery. With all bait and equipment provided, participants aged six and over receive one-to-one coaching from qualified, licensed angling instructors.

John Ellis, head of fisheries & angling at the Canal & River Trust, said: “Fishing is a brilliant way to enjoy the outdoors and connect with nature, and our Let’s Fish! events are the perfect introduction. They’re friendly, inclusive and ideal for children and adults alike – whether you’ve never picked up a rod before or haven’t fished in years.

The sessions give families the opportunity to have a go at fishing.

“Foxton Locks may be temporarily closed to boats but these Let’s Fish sessions give families a great excuse to visit this fantastic site, learn a new skill and maybe even catch their first fish!

“The sessions are always really popular so if you’d like to join us, either in Loughborough or Foxton, then book your place today.”

For details of this year’s current event programme, visit: Let's Fish! | Canal & River Trust. To manage numbers on site, participants are required to book their place in advance. Let’s Fish! events range from free to £5 per session, with the National Celebration priced at £7.50

More details on the Daiwa Regional Celebration event can be found at: Daiwa Let's Fish Regional Celebration Event | Canal & River Trust