Spirit of the 1940s – Market Harborough care home invites community to honour VE Day

A Market Harborough care home is opening its doors to the community to mark 80 years since the end of World War II.

On Thursday 8th May, from 2pm-4pm, Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews, on Leicester Road, is welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of VE Day with its very own 1940s-themed street party.

VE Day was celebrated on 8th May 1945, after Prime Minister Winston Churchill made an announcement on the radio that the war in Europe had come to an end. This emotional news sparked celebrations across the country, with many taking to the streets for spontaneous parties.

At Oat Hill Mews, the team has been hard at work organising their own special commemorative event, which will see residents and guests enjoy an afternoon of brilliant entertainment local singers the Dolce Sisters and refreshments as they embrace the spirit of the 1940s.

Care UK residents gear up for their VE-Day celebrations

Resident Graham, age 86, said: “We’ve got to remember all the people, military and civilian, who gave their lives for us to live. I remember the Manchester Blitz, as we were living in Manchester and had to go to the air raid shelter. During the war, we couldn’t get a lot of food, and I hadn’t seen oranges or bananas until the end of the war. That’s why we must not take things for granted.”

Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Oat Hill Mews, said: “We’re passionate about building and maintaining relationships within our community here at Oat Hill Mews, so we’re pleased to be opening our doors to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day for a special day of sharing memories and a fantastic 1940s themed buffet.”

“Reminiscence activities are a great way for older people, especially those living with dementia, to connect with those around them and help maintain a sense of identity. In the

run up to the day, residents have been sharing their own stories and it’s been inspiring to hear everyone’s experiences and memories from wartime Britain.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our friends and neighbours into Oat Hill Mews for a day to remember.”

Oat Hill Mews has officially received ‘Veteran Friendly’ status for meeting eight standards laid out in the Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF), a collaboration between Armed Forces charities Royal Star & Garter and Royal British Legion, and NHS Veterans’ Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA), with funding support from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

The VFF framework involves noting Armed Forces status within residents’ care plans, addressing social isolation, and signposting residents and their relatives to relevant support services, such as their local Royal British Legion branch and other charities that provide support for veterans and their partners.

Oat Hill Mews provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence, the care home incorporates plenty of space for hobby and leisure activities, and has its own café, cinema room and hair and beauty salon.