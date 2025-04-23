Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following a record-breaking sold out four year run in London’s West End, the huge UK tour of the smash hit show Only Fools and Horses The Musical comes to Northampton Royal & Derngate on 2 – 7 June.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join us as we take a trip back in time, where it’s all kicking off in Peckham. While the yuppie invasion of London is in full swing, love is in the air as Del Boy sets out on the rocky road to find his soul mate, Rodney and Cassandra prepare to say ‘I do’, and even Trigger is gearing up for a date (with a person!). Meanwhile, Boycie and Marlene give parenthood one final shot and Grandad takes stock of his life and decides the time has finally arrived to get his piles sorted.

Co-writer Paul Whitehouse says “We had four amazing years in the West End playing to packed out houses every night, so it’s an honour to take Only Fools on the road to towns and cities up and down the country. We can't wait to see you. Mange Tout! Mange Tout!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Directed by the originating West End director Caroline Jay Ranger, and based on John Sullivan’s legendary record-breaking television show, this critically acclaimed home-grown musical spectacular features cherished material from Britain’s best loved TV series. With a script and original score written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan, and Paul Whitehouse, prepare to get reacquainted with Britain’s most lovable rogues and experience the classic comedy brought to life on stage through an ingenious script and 20 hilarious songs.

Only Fools and Horses The Musical plays at Northampton Royal & Derngate on 2 – 7 June. Tickets: onlyfoolsonstage.com