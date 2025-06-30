Musicians from across the world to perform in Great Bowden

Japanese violinist Tamaki Higashi will be the soloist for the Wednesday concert. Picture: Great Bowden Music Fest

Music Fest, the music festival now in its eleventh year, features a wide variety of musical styles from classical through musical theatre to jazz.

The Music Fest will start with a concert on Thursday, 3 July featuring Japanese violinist Tamaki Higashi, who now lives in Market Harborough and has performed at the Carnegie Hall, the Library of Congress, and the Aspen Music Festival as well as at many venues across Europe. Tamaki will be the soloist for a performance of Vivaldi’s ever-popular Four Seasons.

Other highlights of the Music Fest include the musicals night on Friday, 4 July, the Freddie Benedict Quintet performing jazz on Saturday, 5 July and a grand finale Summer Serenade concert on Sunday, 6 July. In addition there will be Coffee Concerts from Thursday to Sunday at 12.15pm.

All concerts take place at St.Peter and St.Paul’s church in Great Bowden with the exception of the Coffee Concert on Saturday, 5 July which takes place in the Village Hall.

Tickets can be bought online at greatbowdenmusicfest.com or from Welton’s Delicatessen in the village.