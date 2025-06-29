Mercado Lounge Market Harborough host Chatty Cafe

Look out for the Chatty Table sign

Mercado Lounge Market Harborough is delighted to have signed up to the nationwide Chatty Cafe Scheme. A Chatty Cafe Table will be set up each Wednesday from 10am to 12 Noon. Complimentary Tea and Coffee available.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First session Wednesday 25th June 2025 and every Wednesday from then on.

Chatting over a tea or coffee is a great way to connect and make new friends or just enjoy a few minutes in the company of others. If your not a great chatter just come along and listen. Our trained volunteer will be there to welcome you to the chatty table each week. All welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you just fancy a chat without the hassle of arranging a meet up with friends. Come along to the Chatty Cafe at Mercado Lounge, every Wednesday from 10am to 12 noon…

Chatty Table Mercado Lounge, Every Wednesday 10am to 12noom

Complimentary Tea and Coffee, air conditioned.

A great way to connect with new people…

Our volunteer will be there to meet you and introduce you to the chatty table…