Mercado Lounge Market Harborough host Chatty Cafe
First session Wednesday 25th June 2025 and every Wednesday from then on.
Chatting over a tea or coffee is a great way to connect and make new friends or just enjoy a few minutes in the company of others. If your not a great chatter just come along and listen. Our trained volunteer will be there to welcome you to the chatty table each week. All welcome.
If you just fancy a chat without the hassle of arranging a meet up with friends. Come along to the Chatty Cafe at Mercado Lounge, every Wednesday from 10am to 12 noon…
A great way to connect with new people…
Our volunteer will be there to meet you and introduce you to the chatty table…