Market Harborough Historical Society: March meeting

The Market Harborough Historical Society welcomes James Wright as their March Speaker on the subject of Historic Buildings Myth Busting.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James is a Buildings Archaeologist with his own consultancy, Triskele Heritage, based in Nottingham. Go to any mediaeval building in the land and there will be interesting, exciting and romantic stories presented to the visitor. James looks at these critically and discusses the suggestions with the facts he has elucidated.

From ships timbers in the heart of England to alleged secret passages he considers the facts and history. He will draw on his extensive study of old buildings, particularly in the East Midlands, to debunk many romantic myths and replace them with ideas based on facts and observations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 12th, at the Market Harborough Methodist Church Hall, Northampton Road at 7.30.pm.

James Wright

For new members and visitors please note there is a car park directly opposite the church. There is also a charge of £3 for non-members plus a £1 entry fee for all.

Further details can be found on the Historical Society website, www.marketharboroughhistoricalsociety.org