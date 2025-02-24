Market Harborough Historical Society: March meeting
James is a Buildings Archaeologist with his own consultancy, Triskele Heritage, based in Nottingham. Go to any mediaeval building in the land and there will be interesting, exciting and romantic stories presented to the visitor. James looks at these critically and discusses the suggestions with the facts he has elucidated.
From ships timbers in the heart of England to alleged secret passages he considers the facts and history. He will draw on his extensive study of old buildings, particularly in the East Midlands, to debunk many romantic myths and replace them with ideas based on facts and observations.
The meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 12th, at the Market Harborough Methodist Church Hall, Northampton Road at 7.30.pm.
For new members and visitors please note there is a car park directly opposite the church. There is also a charge of £3 for non-members plus a £1 entry fee for all.
Further details can be found on the Historical Society website, www.marketharboroughhistoricalsociety.org