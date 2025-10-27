Kibworth Ladies Choir performs at The Octagonal Hall, Welland Park Academy on 22nd November
Countdown has begun for our concert- KLC does Rock! With only a few weeks to go until Saturday 22nd November, we are busy rehearsing and can't wait to share some great songs with you.
We will be performing a matinee and evening performance at The Octagonal Hall, Welland Park Academy, Market Harborough. The matinee starts at 2pm (doors open 1pm) and the evening performance starts at 7.30pm (doors open 6.30). Tickets are now available via our website, kibworthladieschoir.org, just go to the the Events page to book your tickets. The cost will be £12 a ticket, £8 for under 12's.
We will also be accompanied by a fabulous live band for the first time ever so get ready to rock the night away with us.
Contact us and follow us for regular updates on Facebook @kibworthladieschoir, and Instagram - kibworthlc