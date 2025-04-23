Foxton Locks canal festival to celebrate historic role played by Leicestershire’s waterways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Foxton Locks is set to host a weekend-long canal festival celebrating the pivotal role that Leicestershire’s waterways played in the renaissance of the nation’s canal network 75 years ago.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival, taking place on 7 and 8 June, is being organised by the Leicestershire branch of the Inland Waterways Association with local partners including the Canal & River Trust and Harborough District Council. The event marks the 75th anniversary of the 1950 Festival of Boats & Arts which was held in Market Harborough and became a tipping point in the campaign to prevent the loss of the nation’s formerly industrial waterways.

The free event will see a huge number of boats, including historic working boats and floating traders, moored at the top and bottom of the flight of locks at Foxton, the longest steepest staircase flight of locks in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will be able to buy a variety of crafts and other items from trading stalls in the event field, where there will also be a range of activities, exhibitions, demonstrations, live music, food stalls and refreshments.

The 1950 Festival of Boats and Arts which took place at Union Wharf, Market Harborough.

On the Saturday a cavalcade of colourful boats will make their way down the flight of ten locks and cruise to Union Wharf in Market Harborough, the location of the 1950 Festival of Boats & Arts.

The event is also being supported by Foxton Canal Museum, Old Union Canals Society and GL Events.

Andrew Shephard, chairman of the Leicestershire branch of the IWA, said: “The 1950 Festival of Boats & Arts was a pivotal event and helped to trigger the transformation of the nation’s formerly industrial waterways into the valuable leisure resource that is enjoyed by so many today. The need to keep our historic canals alive remains as important today as it ever was and we want to encourage local people and boaters to join us for this fantastic celebration of our wonderful waterways.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linny Beaumont, East Midlands director for Canal & River Trust, said: “We’re really looking forward to this event which should be a real spectacle and lots of fun. At a time when our historic waterways are again under threat, from spiralling costs and the impacts of climate change, it’s important that we all take the time to celebrate how special they are – and what better way than spending time with the family at fantastic Foxton Locks.”

Boat descending Foxton Locks

There are a few remaining spaces for stall holders in the event field next to the famous flight of locks. Anyone interested in booking a stall can find out more and apply at: https://iwaharborough75.org/sktevents/exhibitors-pitch-booking/

To find out more about the festival go to https://iwaharborough75.org/.