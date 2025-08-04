Flock to Foxton Locks for family fun this summer

The historic flight of locks at Foxton.

Families are being encouraged to explore a 200-year-old marvel of engineering this summer as the Canal & River Trust launches a programme of summer activities at Foxton Locks.

The charity, which cares for the popular landmark as part of its 2,000-mile canal network across England and Wales, is holding a series of activities helping people to discover the wildlife and historic features that can be found at the site.

Foxton Locks is the UK’s longest, steepest flight of staircase locks, built by hand more than 200 years ago to help raise cargo-carrying boats 75ft uphill. Set in 34 acres of natural green space, the site is also home to the remains of the Foxton Inclined Plane – a Victorian boat lift designed to haul boats up the hill and now a Scheduled Ancient Monument.

Over the course of the summer families will be able to craft using natural materials, have a go at traditional canal art, enjoy a waterside story or hunt for watery bugs and beasts with special pond dipping sessions. There will also be short guided walks enabling visitors to find out more about the history of the site and the wildlife that calls it home.

Family fun at Foxton Locks

All of the activities, which are being led by the charity’s volunteers, are free but, if they wish, visitors will be able to make a donation to support the Trust’s work caring for the locks.

Alongside the events programme Foxton is also home to a canal museum, as well as pubs and cafes, making it the perfect place for a family day out.

Jannette Warrener, destination & attractions manager, for the Canal & River Trust, said: “Foxton is a real marvel of engineering and so many people are blessed to have such a special place, steeped in history and full of wildlife, on their doorstep to explore this summer.

“While the locks are currently temporarily closed to boats due to the drought, there are still lots of reasons to visit this special site. These events will enable people to delve a little deeper and find out more about the history of Foxton Locks and the amazing wildlife that can be found there.

“Many people may not know that the locks are cared for by a charity so it’s also an opportunity for them to find out about the work we do to keep canals alive and how they can help us to protect the locks for future generations.”

For more information about the Canal & River Trust, including how to volunteer and donate, visit: www.canalrivertrust.org.uk.

Full details of the activities are:

7th August – Nature crafts

7th August – Story time

10th August – Canal painting (life on a narrowboat)

14th August – Story time

16th August – Canal painting (canal boat horses)

20th August – Pond dipping

21st August – Story time

25th August – Pond dipping

28th August – Story time

Guided walks are also available throughout August.

Story reading is aimed at primary school aged children and will take place 10.30am – 1pm in the Top Lock cottage book shop.

All other activities take place between 10am and 3pm in the Welcome Station at Top Lock.