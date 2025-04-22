Emily Saunders: Queen of jazz-fusion live in Leicester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailed by critics as the breakout star for 2025, acclaimed singer, songwriter, and producer, Emily Saunders, is about to take the stage by storm at The Y-Theatre in Leicester on 13 June.

Emily Saunders says she is “excited about performing in Leicester again”.

“I love Leicester. It’s such a beautifully diverse city and has such a welcoming and supportive atmosphere. I always feel energized singing my heart out and sharing my music with the wonderfully warm and receptive audience in the city," says Emily, who is returning to the Y-Theatre after a knockout performance last year.

“I love nothing better than taking in everything I see when touring — walks around the city or seeing the beautiful Leicestershire countryside.

Emily Saunders: Queen of Jazz-Fusion

Emily draws her inspiration from her surroundings. “I often see my songs in pictures and then write and record what I see and feel,” says Emily, who grew up in Brixton, South London in a musical family and began performing at the age of four.

Having recently sold out London’s most iconic jazz venue, The Jazz Cafe, and Liverpool’s state-of-the-art concert hall, The Tung Auditorium, Emily is presenting her most powerful work to date — her new album, MOON SHIFTS OCEANS, at the Y-Theatre on 13 June.

“It’s my most powerful work to date -- a celebration of how we can all get through tough times in our lives and emerge stronger,” confides Emily, who is no stranger to adversity. In her teens, due to difficult family dynamics, Emily sought shelter at a hostel, where she lived for three years from age 16.

“Those difficult years spurred me on creatively, and music became my safe space, where I transformed adversity to a deeper understanding of the positive impact sound has on turbulent times. This has been my driving force ever since.”

Today, her new album, MOON SHIFTS OCEANS, is a creation of beauty, strength, and soul. Emily says she chose the album name to signify "that small things can create great change".

It’s a powerhouse of hits that will keep you hooked from the first song. Her upbeat, soul-infused album blends smoky vocals with jazz-fusion and folk-pop sensuality.

Emily’s jaw-dropping vocals and hands-on production blend soul-jazz with pop and echoes of Brazilian/broken beats.

“My music appeals to a wide audience.” says Emily. It’s all about uplifting people and making sure they have a wonderful time when they come and see me perform.

Tickets for Emily Saunders album celebration at The Y-Theatre are available online from £15 and £8 for students.

For more information and to buy tickets to Emily’s show, visit: https://ytheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173658304