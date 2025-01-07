Eco-thriller authors launch new books at Market Harborough cafe bar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Len Holden and Fiona Lamont have written eco books newly published and to be launched 21st January.

'A Sea of Trouble ' by Len Holden relates how a storm hits London - no ordinary storm!

Originating in the Caribbean and Florida where it wreaks havoc. It is the most destructive storm on record and it's heading towards Britain. Travelling down the east coast and towards the capital, the tidal wave Tsunami hits the River Thames.

Reporters Mark, Andy and Fiona are tasked with following its devastating path. The city is in grave danger. The Prime Minister struggles to manage the enormous catastrophe brought on by climate change. The storm breaches the Thames Barrier and large sections of the capital are put under water. A pacy thriller with a contemporary message.

The cover of Len's book

'The Man who Bought the World' by Fiona Lamont tells the story of young environmentalist and wild swimmer Seville Campbell. Her swimming adventures in Britain, Russia and abroad generally arouses her conscience as she realises how polluted the waters and the environment is becoming. She is also shocked to realise that her billionaire father Ross Campbell and his many companies contribute to this pollution. Seville challenges him but he wants to make sure that she and her environmentalist friends do not disturb his business interests.

To what lengths will he go to silence his daughter? Can Seville expose the polluters or will her powerful father prevent her?

Sponsored by Quinns Book Shop of Market Harborough Fiona and Len will be launching the books on Tuesday 21st January at The Enigma Cafe Bar at 6:30 p.m.

Entry is free.

Len and Fiona will be making brief presentations of their book and their themes, followed by a Q and A session and a book signing.