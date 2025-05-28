Charity CEO to judge children’s art competition at NSPCC Leicester’s Summer Fayre

The NSPCC will open its National Training Centre in Leicester for the charity’s first ever Childhood Day Summer Fayre next month.

Childhood Day – on June 6 - is the NSPCC’s annual event to fundraise for the charity and support its work with children and families around the country.

The Leicester Summer Fayre, on Saturday, June 7, is open to the public, free to enter, and will include a visit from the Leicestershire Fire Brigade, music sessions for young people and a children’s art competition that will be judged by the NSPCC’s new CEO, Chris Sherwood.

Organised by local fundraising staff and volunteers, the event at the Beaumont Leys centre starts at 10am and will include a variety of stallholders selling everything from jewellery, gifts, bakes, crafts and food.

Leicester Summer Fayre organisers - Vikki Dutton, Haidee Hunter and Sam Belson.

Haidee Hunter, the Service Head at the NSPCC’s National Training Centre in Leicester, said:

“This will be our first Summer Fayre for Childhood Day in Leicester, we are all really excited, and look forward to bringing the local community into the Training Centre to support our fundraising and understand more about what we do at the NSPCC.

“We have received lots of local support, with a really big thank you to the Beaumont Shopping Centre for sponsoring our art competition and helping us to promote our event. Thank you also to Take Me Leicester, the Leicestershire Fire Service, RockSteady Music and to everyone volunteering on the day.”

Visitors to the Leicester Summer Fayre will be able to take part in the Tombola and prize draw with the chance to win family tickets to a selection of parks and museums such as Alton Towers, Legoland, Battlefield Line Railway and The Space Centre.

Other prizes will also include JellyCat soft toys, vouchers from Mantic Games (a company specialising in sci-fi and fantasy games, including popular titles such as Worms: The Board Game and Halo: Flashpoint), homeware items and an Everards Pick n Mix selection.

Barbara Elsey, the Community Fundraising Manager for the East Midlands, said:

“Come along and join us all at our Leicester Summer Fayre in Beaumont Leys where you can enjoy a host of games and activities with friends and family while supporting a good cause.

“Over 80% of our income comes from those who choose to give to us and every pound we raise will help us be there for children when they need support. This will be a great opportunity to have fun while helping to support our vital services that do so much to help vulnerable children in Leicester and the East Midlands.”

For more information please contact: [email protected]