Settle in for story-telling session with popular children’s writer this Wednesday in Harborough

The book has captured children's hearts.

An award-winning children’s author and illustrator is hoping to draw crowds at Waterstones in Market Harborough.

Mikey Please, who hails from Bristol, will be dropping into the town centre store on Wednesday (August 13) for a story-telling session of his popular picture book, Café at the Edge of the Woods, followed by a signing.

The book follows Rene and Glumfoot in an other-worldly adventure full of mythical creatures and culinary curiosities.

An activity book and snacks will be on hand too.

Mikey is a BAFTA-winning and OSCAR-nominated writer, director, animator, and illustrator. The picture book is his first foray into kids publishing, bagging the prestigious Waterstones Children’s Book of the Year.

He's also responsible for bringing seasonal stop-motion special Robin Robin to the screen, alongside Aardman Animation in collaboration with Netflix.

Tickets are £5 per child, or £3 for Waterstones Plus Card holders. Tickets are available to purchase via EventBrite.