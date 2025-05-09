Both books centre around the environment.

The environment is a key theme at a double book launch in Harborough.

Local authors Len Holden and Fiona Lamont will introduce their books, which centre around the impact of climate change and pollution respectively, on Wednesday May 21, in Waterstones in the Square.

Len’s book ‘A Sea of Trouble’ relates how a storm, originating in the Caribbean and Florida where it wreaks havoc, finds its way to London. The most destructive storm on record travels down the east coast towards the capital, where the tidal wave tsunami eventually hits the River Thames.

Meanwhile, 'The Man who Bought the World', tells the story of young environmentalist and wild swimmer Seville Campbell. Her swimming adventures in Britain, Russia and abroad generally arouses her conscience as she realises how polluted the waters and the environment is becoming.

Starting at 6.30pm, Fiona and Len will make a brief presentation about the common themes of their work, before a Q&A session followed by a book signing.