Blooming lovely free flower bouquets on offer at Highcross this Valentine's weekend

Highcross Leicester is set to blossom this Valentine’s Day as it launches its Love in Bloom experience, offering shoppers the chance to receive a free bouquet of flowers.

On Friday 14 and Saturday 15 February, shoppers who spend £30 from at least one transaction in the centre will receive a free Valentine’s bouquet of locally-sourced, red and pink tulips, to either keep or gift to a loved one.

After completing their purchases, shoppers can visit a specially-designed flower cart located on the link bridge on the upper mall (opposite Holland & Barrett) from 1pm to 7pm, to collect their complimentary bouquet.

Spreading the love, Highcross’ ‘Living Flower Girls’, dressed head to toe in floral arrangements, will also be roaming the centre, providing unique photo opportunities, directing people towards the flower cart, and encouraging shoppers to get into the Valentine’s spirit.

Highcross Love in Bloom

Shoppers visiting Highcross over the Valentine’s weekend can also take advantage of a range of seasonal products on offer in stores throughout the centre, including Flying Tiger’s collection of Valentine’s homeware and gifts, Soho Coffee’s new Jammie Dodger range and Swarovski’s new Ariana Grande range which features heart-shaped diamond designs. The Perfume Shop have also released its Valentine’s campaign to celebrate the power of perfume and how it can influence attraction and emotions. As part of its campaign, shoppers can get ‘his and her’ discounts on matching brands, special romantic gift sets and its chocolate and teddy sweet treat gift.

After a day of hitting the shops and bagging a bouquet, shoppers can also enjoy a three-course Valentine’s menu from 1573 Bar and Grill, for £50 per person, between 13 - 15 February.

The weekend isn’t just for couples – those celebrating ‘Galentines’ can have an evening at Showcase Cinema to catch the new Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy as it hits the screens. A pairing of gourmet popcorn and sparkling wine, or discounts on any sweet pouches for Insider members, is the perfect way to celebrate with friends.

Speaking about the centre’s Valentine’s plans, Centre Director at Highcross Leicester, Michelle Menezes, said:

Highcross Leicester

“We’re showing visitors to Highcross the love this Valentines! We’re thrilled to introduce our Love In Bloom pop-up experience which takes place Friday 14th and Saturday 15th February. Shoppers can grab a free bouquet of tulips to enjoy or share with someone special.

In addition to finding the perfect gift from our retailers’ Valentine’s collections or enjoying a romantic meal, you can capture unique photos with our ‘flower girls’ and snap Instagram-worthy selfies in front of our floral flower cart. These moments are sure to make your Valentine’s or Galentine’s weekend unforgettable.

Our Love In Bloom giveaway event is just the beginning of an exciting series of events and activities we have planned for this year. Stay tuned for more details coming soon!”

For further information about Highcross, visit www.highcrossleicester.com/ or follow the centre’s social media channels – Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.