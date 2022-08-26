Lubenham Art Group will be holding an exhibition at the village Scarecrow Weekend

The Lubenham Art Group will be holding an exhibition for its work during the village Scarecrow Weekend on September 10-11 in the Onyx Room at the rear of the village hall.

Exhibits will consist of paintings in various media and some craftwork. Some of the items will be available for purchase.

Admission is free from 11am to 4pm on both days. Tea, coffee and light refreshments will be available. Members will be on hand to answer any queries on the day and chat to anyone interested in becoming a member.

The Scarecrow Weekend – which has been held in the village for more than 20 years – features a huge range of scarecrows. Visitors can vote for their favourite with a prize draw to reveal the winner.

The event will also include food and craft stalls, a raffle, tractor tours, fairground rides and music on the village green. Entry and parking is free.