Scarecrow festival set to return to Lubenham

Lubenham Scarecrow Festival

Lubenham Scarecrow Festival is set to return after two years.

The event – which has been held in the village for more than 20 years – will be held on Saturday September 10 and Sunday September 11 and will include food and craft stalls, a raffle, tractor tours, fairground rides and music on the village green. Entry and parking is free.

There will be scarecrows which have been handmade by villagers waiting to be found in streets and gardens. Visitors can vote for their favourite with a prize draw to reveal the winner.

To help with local efforts or find out more about taking part there will be a free straw-giveaway and scarecrow-building workshop on Lubenham Green on Saturday August 27 between 2pm and 4pm.

A spokesman on behalf of festival organisers said: “We are so happy to bring this sunny event back to the streets of Lubenham after two years of postponements due to the pandemic. There are now just a few weeks for villagers to take their scarecrows from planning to reality, so we’re doing everything we can to help them, with a free scarecrow-builders’ workshop and free straw. The rest is up to their very rich imaginations.

"We can’t wait to see what they create for us to enjoy in 2022 and we hope that visitors from far and wide will join us in their thousands as they have done for over 20 years.”