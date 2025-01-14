Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A giant yellow duck is brightening up a chilly January in Leicester and bringing a smile to the faces of residents and visitors.

The cheerful duck, courtesy of the mirthful team behind Leicester Comedy Festival and BID Leicester, will visit key locations around the city, promoting the upcoming festival, which runs 5th to 23rd February, and is the largest and longest-running comedy festival in Europe.

This year, the Leicester Comedy Festival promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring 720 shows at 72 venues throughout the city and beyond. Comedians such as Katherine Ryan, Milton Jones, Seann Walsh, Darren Harriott, Zoe Lyons, Marcus Brigstocke, Jack Dee, and many more will take the stage. The UK Kids’ Comedy Festival will also return for its seventh year, inviting children and young people to participate in special events, school projects, and a dedicated program of shows, including performances by Marcel Lucont and The Mighty Kids Beatbox.

The giant duck was first spotted on Friday, January 10th, outside De Montfort Hall, where a crowd gathered for the gala preview event, offering a sneak peek of some of the acts scheduled to appear at the Leicester Comedy Festival next month.

The duck outside De Montfort Hall last week.

The duck, which is already proving a hit and popping up on social media, will be appearing at locations including St Peters Square/Highcross (20th January), The Circle (27th) and Clock Tower (5th February).

Charlotte Laidet, festivals and programme director at Big Difference, the charity behind the festival, said, “Thanks to the support of BID Leicester, a business-led, not-for-profit organization dedicated to transforming Leicester's city centre, we are excited to bring our duck installation to the area for the next few weeks. We hope it sparks joy for residents & visitors in the city. Every February, Leicester Comedy Festival and The UK Kids' Comedy Festival shares laughter throughout the county. In the meantime, we hope this bright yellow duck will put a smile on everyone's face!”.

