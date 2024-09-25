Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enjoy an evening of music in Market Harborough as the Harborough Band and GUS Band come together for a celebration of brass bands and brass music!

The Harborough Band and The GUS Band will come together on Saturday 28th September in the heart of Market Harborough to provide an evening of high-class music-making from two of the region's most accomplished and famous brass bands.

The Harborough Band, conducted by Ben Smith, are a friendly first section brass band based in the town of Market Harborough in Leicestershire, England. The band plays an active part in the community and perform regularly in Market Harborough and the surrounding area. The GUS Band are one the world's most well known brass bands. Based in Northampton, the band compete in the championship section and in October 2024 will appear at the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain at the Royal Albert Hall.

Both bands will perform their own programme of music before coming together at the end as a massed band for some items that are guaranteed to raise the roof! Any lovers of brass music will be guaranteed to have a brilliant night.

Celebration of Brass - Poster for the Event

The concert will be hosted in the Octagonal Hall, Welland Park Academy (LE16 9DR) on Saturday 28th September, starting at 7:30pm.

Tickets are available to pre-book at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/theGUSband or can be purchased on the door.