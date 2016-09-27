Shakespeare’s Scottish play gets makeover in Corby

One of Shakespeare’s most famous pieces will be presented especially for children aged nine to 13 at The Core at Corby Cube.

Macbeth - Blood Will have Blood can be seen from Monday to Wednesday October 3 to 5.

The show follows on hugely successful tours in 2013 and 2014 and there will be performances and workshops for schools.

This adaptation, by the director of The Core Nick Walker is designed to be an accessible and unforgettable introduction to Shakespeare’s shocking story of ambition, greed and the abuse of power, re-invented for the age group.

Summoned by the arrival of the audience, a macabre Porter leads audiences into the dark heart of Shakespeare’s play, offering young audiences, and their families, a glimpse of life under Scotland’s tyrant King.

Using razor sharp storytelling, a dramatic on-screen world and a heart-stopping soundtrack, this one-man adaptation by Nick Walker takes young audiences on a break-neck journey through the blood-soaked world of Macbeth.

An innovative education package accompanies performances of Macbeth – Blood Will Have Blood.

Aspart of the experience, participating schools will have access to a unique learning package.

Following the performance, the Porter leads a workshop and Q&A session which bridges the gap between the performance and classroom work.

Performances of the show take place at 10am and 1pm for the entire three day run.

Tickets for Macbeth - Blood Will Have Blood - are priced £9 each and it will include the schools workshop.

For further information about the show or to book in advance call the ticket office on 01536 470 470 or visit www.thecorecorby.com.